Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,190 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 44,017 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.