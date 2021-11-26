Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

