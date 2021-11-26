Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

V.F. stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.