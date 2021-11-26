Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,636 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. American National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

