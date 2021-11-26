Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 69.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sasol by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

SSL opened at $16.70 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.