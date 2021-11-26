Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,529 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after buying an additional 544,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.