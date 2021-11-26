Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 122,118 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,118 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $262.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.53 and its 200 day moving average is $238.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $142.61 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

