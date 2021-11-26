Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 146,245 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,245 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vale by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vale by 91.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vale by 19.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vale by 111.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

