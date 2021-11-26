Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 316,610 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 66,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,168,000 after acquiring an additional 58,347 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 125.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 87,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

