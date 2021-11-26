Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 1,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

Crossroads Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

