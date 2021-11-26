Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Credit Suisse Group

Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Crown Resorts stock remained flat at $$7.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. Crown Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

About Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

