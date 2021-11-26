Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Credit Suisse Group

Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.56% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Crown Resorts stock remained flat at $$7.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. Crown Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.
About Crown Resorts
