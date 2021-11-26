Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.73

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.85. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 97,851 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.