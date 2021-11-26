Crust (CRU) One Day Volume Hits $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012361 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00286525 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00620760 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001223 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

