Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012528 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00310460 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.92 or 0.00631425 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

