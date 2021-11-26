Crust Network Price Hits $17.98 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $17.98 or 0.00033053 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $53.84 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00233511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,191 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

