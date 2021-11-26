CryptEx Price Tops $13.22 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $13.22 or 0.00024276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $1,669.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,692.52 or 0.98573710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00038810 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.50 or 0.00632469 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003611 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

