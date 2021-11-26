Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Shares Up 6.7%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.20. 30,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 25,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

Crypto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRCW)

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.