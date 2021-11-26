CryptoBlades (SKILL) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for about $16.13 or 0.00029853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $5.09 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00075777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00104880 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07462208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,186.63 or 0.99660981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,409 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

