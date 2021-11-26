Crypton Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,501.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Crypton has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $3,501.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064501 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,200,494 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.