CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $1.21 million and $1,385.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00197936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.00747078 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00077310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars.

