CUE Protocol (CUE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $57.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $127,482.39 and $57.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $16.74 or 0.00030976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00064347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00099484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.48 or 0.07479952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,230.09 or 1.00368837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

