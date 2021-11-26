Curate (XCUR) Price Hits $4.45 on Top Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Curate has a total market cap of $37.13 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00008236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00235571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,343,832 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

