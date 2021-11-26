Curio Governance (CGT) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $47,899.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00233551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Curio Governance

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,032,854 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

