CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report $221.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.47 million to $228.00 million. CURO Group posted sales of $202.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $814.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $806.04 million to $821.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,460.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,493. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CURO Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $747.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

