CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.52 Million

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report $221.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.47 million to $228.00 million. CURO Group posted sales of $202.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $814.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $806.04 million to $821.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,460.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,493. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CURO Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $747.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.