Curve DAO Token Price Tops $5.27 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $5.27 or 0.00009674 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00236578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,634,439,375 coins and its circulating supply is 428,744,353 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

