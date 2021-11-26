CUTcoin (CUT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $218.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $38.40 million and $218.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00202555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00035914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.00743209 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00015421 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00075826 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,676,628 coins and its circulating supply is 150,676,628 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

