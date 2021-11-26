CVCoin Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $2.29 million and $463,153.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00073951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.70 or 0.07424513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.91 or 0.99817568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.