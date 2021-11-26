CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $17.15

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $15.84. CVR Energy shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 3,683 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 181,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

