CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CVS opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,136,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 49.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 72,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

