CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

CVS Health stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.