D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 2.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $15,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI opened at $101.09 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.