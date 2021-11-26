DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $86.64 million and $2.95 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00233141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,575,380 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

