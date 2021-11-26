DAEX (DAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.07 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One DAEX coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $7,527.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAEX has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00234286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

