Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,024.95

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,024.95 ($13.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,096 ($14.32). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,092 ($14.27), with a volume of 557,922 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,097.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,024.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 17.30 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $7.60. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

