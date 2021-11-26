Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 6,571 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $208,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 51,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTBI shares. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.