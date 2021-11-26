Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 578,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,264,000 after buying an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $15.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

