Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Danimer Scientific reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Danimer Scientific.

DNMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $83,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNMR opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of -0.45.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

