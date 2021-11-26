DAO Maker Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.64 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $264.58 million and $19.64 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $4.19 or 0.00007799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.72 or 0.07498681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.11 or 1.00178159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 63,158,946 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

