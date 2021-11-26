DAOventures (DVD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $3,029.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005512 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004287 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

