DAOventures Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,478.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $2,478.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005716 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004400 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

