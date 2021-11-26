DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,363 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 86.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 231,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,997 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $221.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

