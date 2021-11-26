DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 9,193 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,740 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $160,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $665.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.50. The company has a market cap of $317.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

