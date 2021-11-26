DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.