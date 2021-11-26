DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.33% of Colfax worth $86,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

NYSE CFX opened at $50.04 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

