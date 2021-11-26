DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on VFC shares. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

