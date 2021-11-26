DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $65.18 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 880.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,007 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.07% of Anthem worth $65,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 312.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 26.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $424.79 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.46. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

