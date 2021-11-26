DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

