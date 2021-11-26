DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 105.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,593 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after buying an additional 185,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,099,000 after buying an additional 95,075 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.56. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $216.41 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

