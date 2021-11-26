DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

SPGI opened at $453.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.13. The stock has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

