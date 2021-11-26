DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 2.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 2.47% of Markel worth $405,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Markel by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Markel by 14.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 6.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Markel by 182.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,278.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $942.44 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,270.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,240.86.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

